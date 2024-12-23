Maharashtra Tragedy: 3 Dead, 6 Injured as Drunk Driver Runs Over Footpath Sleepers in Pune

logo
Drunk Driver in Pune Kills 3, Including Toddlers, and Injures 6 in Tragic Wagholi Chowk Accident
RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Maharashtra
Dec 23, 2024, 04:48 AM
Pune (Maharashtra): Three people, including two toddlers, died and six others were injured after a dumper truck ran over them while they were sleeping on the footpath in the Wagholi Chowk area of Pune City.

The incident happened last night around 1 am.

According to Himmat Jadhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone 4, the driver was under the influence of alcohol. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and BNS for further investigation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

