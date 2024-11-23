BJP going to make hat-trick": BJP's Gaurav Bhatia amid vote count

New Delhi [India]: As the Mahayuti takes a lead in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday said that the saffron party was going to make a hat-trick by winning Maharashtra, Jharkhand and in parts of Uttar Pradesh where the by-elections were held.

Projecting on the probable win as per the early trends, Bhatia further repeated the slogan given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that it won't be wrong to say "Hum Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain."

"BJP-NDA-Mahayuti is going to make a hat-trick. We are winning Maharashtra as well as Jharkhand. We are winning in Uttar Pradesh too (Assembly by-elections). This clearly shows how people are giving their blessings. It won't be wrong to say - 'Hum Ek Hain Toh Safe Hain.' But are those who brought coffers and spoke of vote jihad? We feel proud to see that we are receiving the blessings of people again and again," BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia told ANI.

"BJP will emerge as the single largest party for the third time in Maharashtra given the kind of (election result) trends that are coming. This itself is a matter of pride for us," he added.

Reacting to the "Divide and Rule" remark made by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge against the BJP, Bhatia said that those who subscribe to this idea of 'Divide and Rule' are those who plan to give the rights of Indians to infiltrators.

"Those who subscribe to this idea of 'Divide and Rule' are the ones who plan to give the rights of Indians to infiltrators, those who get fatwas issued from Ulema. It is not clear that people of the country and people of Maharashtra and Jharkhand stands with NDA (National Democratic Alliance) and BJP," the BJP spokesperson said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance crossed the halfway mark at leading in 220 seats so far, while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance is trailing as per trends by the Elections Commission of India.

Meanwhile, the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan has crossed the halfway mark as the alliance leads on 50 seats in the Jharkhand Assembly election, as of 10.40 am, according to the Election Commission of India. (ANI)