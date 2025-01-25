Liquor Ban in Religious Cities is a Very Good Decision," Says Kaal Bhairav Temple Priest

Ujjain: After the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led state government banned liquor in 17 religious cities in the state, a unique 'Kaal Bhairav Temple' located in Ujjain district has become a center of attraction, as there is a tradition of offering liquor to the Lord.

The priest of Kaal Bhairav Temple has applauded the decision of the state government, saying that it is a good decision and cannot be praised enough. He also highlighted that it is not the case that if one offers alcohol to God, He will be happy, and if not, He will become angry. There is a tradition to offer liquor with the feeling of renouncing one's vices and ending one's animalistic nature.

"Liquor offered to Lord Kaal Bhairav with an intention of renouncing one's bad qualities in front of him. No worship of a person who consumes alcohol is fulfilled. Also, it is not like that if one offers alcohol to God, he will be happy and if not, then become angry. It is not so at all. God is pleased by giving up your vices and observing fasts," said Om Prakash Chaturvedi, Priest of Kaal Bhairav Temple.

"Kaal Bhairav is considered to be a deity of sacrifice, so there is provision to offer alcohol with one's feeling of giving up its vices and ending its animalistic nature. God is not fond of drinking alcohol," he added.

The priest further stressed that during the Simhasth religious festival, liquor was banned in Ujjain, but a counter was opened here for the offerings. The state government never interferes in any religious matter.

"The decision of the government to ban liquor in religious cities is a very good decision and cannot be praised enough. During Simhastha also, alcohol was banned in Ujjain, but a counter was open here for offerings. The government does not interfere in any religious matter, nor has it ever done so. The decision of the government is very good. Selling meat and liquor at religious places is very bad, it should not happen at all. We are with the government," he added.

Earlier on Friday, CM Yadav-led state government held a cabinet meeting in Maheshwar, Khargone district and approved a significant decision of liquor ban in 17 religious cities in the state.

He stressed that the liquor shops running in those cities would be shut down permanently and it would not be shifted elsewhere.

"To ensure that the states move towards liquor ban gradually, we have decided that in the first phase liquor shops would be shut down in Nagar Palika, Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat of 17 cities in the states. These shops will not be shifted anywhere else. It has been decided to shut down these shops permanently," CM Yadav said.

The 17 religious cities where liquor has been banned include one municipal corporation, six Nagar Palika, six Nagar Parishad and six gram panchayats in the state.

Liquor shops will be completely shut down within the limits of Ujjain Municipal Corporation. Similarly, Nagar Palikas where it will be prohibited include Datia, Panna, Mandla, Multai, Mandsaur and Maihar.

Additionally, the Nagar Parishad where liquor shops will be shut down permanently includes Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, Mandleshwar, Orchha, Chitrakoot and Amarkantak.

Furthermore, the Gram Panchayats where liquor will be banned include Salkanpur, Barman Kala, Linga, Barman Khurd, Kundalpur and Bandakpur. (ANI)