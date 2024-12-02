Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lays foundation stone for International Cricket Stadium in Tumakuru, allocates 50 acres

Tumakuru (Karnataka): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah laid the foundation stone for an International Cricket Stadium in Tumakuru on Monday and allocated 50 acres of land to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for its construction.

CM Siddaramaiah emphasised that the construction of the international cricket stadium in Tumakuru will significantly boost the development of the district.

Speaking at the event, the Karnataka CM said, "We have allocated 50 acres of land to the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) for this stadium. This project will significantly contribute to the district's economic growth and development."

CM Siddaramaiah urged officials to complete the stadium's construction at the earliest to fulfil the expectations of cricket enthusiasts in the region. He also mentioned that the KSCA has requested land for a cricket stadium in Mysuru as well, to which he assured and said "We will provide land in Mysuru too."

The function was attended by Home Minister and Tumakuru district in-charge G Parameshwara, Cooperation Minister KN Rajanna, Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge, the state's Delhi representative TB Jayachandra, district MLAs, KSCA President Raghuram Bhat, and other officials.

Tumakuru, where the stadium is being constructed is around 60 km north of Bengaluru. The state-of-the-art facility, estimated to cost Rs 150 crore, is expected to be completed within two years.

Currently, Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is the sole venue to host all the international cricket matches in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah slammed MLA Suresh Gowda, who allegedly tried to stage a protest during the CM's visit but couldn't pull it off.

"I've been in politics for 41 years--Leader of the Opposition twice, Chief Minister twice. If I was the kind to get scared, I wouldn't be standing here today. I've done nothing wrong, so there's nothing to fear," CM Siddaramaiah said. (ANI)