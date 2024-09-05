Omar Abdullah files nomination for 2nd Assembly seat from Budgam, will also contest Ganderbal

Budgam: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday filed his nomination from the Budgam seat in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

This was the second nomination filed by Omar, after filing his first nomination from Ganderbal.

Speaking on his decision to contest a second seat, Omar Abdullah said, "Me contesting elections from two seats is not a proof of weakness, it is a proof of the strength of the National Conference. Whether it is Baramulla, Anantnag or Srinagar, the trend is seen in favor of the National Conference. As far as the last 5-6 years have been a period of misgovernance, allegations of corruption have been made, all of them will be investigated."

He further asserted that the decision taken for Jammu and Kashmir (Revocation of Article 370), people are not happy with that.

"We want to say that the decision taken for J&K, people of J&K are not happy with that. A positive surrounding could be seen here for the National Conference. And we hope that wherever our alliance partners are there, they will be successful," Omar added.

Earlier on Friday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina filed his nomination paper for the assembly polls from Nowshera Assembly constituency.

Jammu and Kashmir has 90 assembly constituencies, with 7 seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 9 for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

These upcoming elections will be the first in Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370. Polling in Jammu and Kashmir will be conducted in three phases on September 18, 25, and October 1.

Ahead of the legislative assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification regarding the publication of exit polls during the election period.

In a notification dated September 3, the ECI stated that any publication of exit polls in connection to the elections in those regions by any means of print, electronic media or dissemination in any other manner during the period of 7 am on Wednesday, September 18 and 6:30 pm on Saturday, October 5, has been prohibited.

—ANI