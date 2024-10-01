J-K polls: 65.48 pc voter turnout till 5pm in phase 3; Udhampur records highest

New Delhi: The third and final phase of polling in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir saw a voter turnout of 65.48 percent till 5 pm on Tuesday, the Election Commission of India

As per the data shared by the ECI, Udhampur recorded the highest poll percentage of 72.91 percent, followed by Sambha 72. 41 percent, Kathua 70.53 percent, Jammu 66.79 percent, Bandipora 63.33 percent and Baramulla 55. 73 percent.

This is the first election in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

Among the 40 constituencies, 24 are in the Jammu division and the rest in the Kashmir Valley. At least 415 candidates, including former deputy Chief Ministers Tara Chand of Congress and Muzaffar Hussain Beig, are contesting in the third phase.

High-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (BJP), Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and former J-K chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, and Mehbooba Mufti, held extensive campaigning for weeks.

The first phase of voting held on September 18 saw a poll percentage of 61.13 percent, while 56.31 percent was recorded in the second phase held on September 25.

The West Pakistani refugee community is exercising their right to vote for the first time in the assembly elections after gaining citizenship following the abrogation of Article 370.

The National Conference (NC) and the Congress have formed an alliance for these elections, while the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are among the other major contenders

The counting of votes will take place on October 8.

—ANI