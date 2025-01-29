States & UTs

J-K Police Conducts Searches at 25 Locations in Terror Network Probe

J-K Police conducts extensive searches at 25 locations in Rajouri as part of terror network probe
🏷 Jammu and Kashmir
Jan 29, 2025, 12:07 PM
Rajouri: Rajouri Police, acting on a warrant issued by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), carried out extensive searches across 25 locations in the district on Wednesday, according to a statement from the J&K police.

The statement added, That these locations included Rajouri, Naushera, Thanamandi, Dharhal, Koteranka, Budhal, Manjakot, and Chingus, according to a statement from the J&K police.

"The searches are part of an ongoing investigation tied to Case FIR No. 447/2024, which was registered at Police Station Rajouri. This case involves a terrorist network operating in the region, which, in collaboration with proscribed terrorist organisations such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has been working to activate overground workers (OGWs) in Jammu and Kashmir. The network has been involved in efforts to initiate, organise, and execute terror-related activities in the region," said J&K officials.

During the operation, authorities recovered and seized incriminating materials and important documents.

Further investigation is underway as part of the ongoing probe into this significant terror network. (ANI)

