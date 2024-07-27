Jammu and Kashmir news
J·Jul 27, 2024, 12:04 pm
J&K: 5 children among 8 killed after car falls into gorge in Anantnag
J·Jun 09, 2024, 03:54 pm
J-K: 9 feared dead, 33 injured after terrorists open fire at bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi
J·Dec 25, 2023, 08:08 am
2 killed, 13 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Reasi district
J·Dec 24, 2023, 02:21 pm
J&K: Army pays tributes to fallen soldiers as search for terrorists continues
J·Nov 22, 2023, 02:50 pm
3 Army soldiers including officer killed in ongoing J&K gunfight with terrorists
J·Sep 23, 2023, 03:25 pm
Two terrorists arrested in J&K’s Baramulla
J·Sep 06, 2023, 02:36 pm
Infiltration bid on LoC foiled in J&K’s Poonch, 2 terrorists killed
