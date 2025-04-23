HM Amit Shah meets Pahalgam terror attack victims at Anantnag hospital

Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag to meet the injured victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed several lives and left others wounded.

The attack, carried out by terrorists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, is one of the deadliest in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

Earlier today, HM Amit Shah visited the affected area of Baisaran meadow where the attack took place. The Union Minister first took an aerial stock of the region as he arrived at the site by helicopter, descending onto the meadow now bearing the scars of violence.

Before heading to Pahalgam, the Union Home Minister paid tribute to the victims with a "heavy heart" during a poignant ceremony and met with the families of the victims outside the Police Control Room in Srinagar.

Taking to X, Amit Shah expressed the centre's firm resolve to combat terrorism, stating that "Bharat will not bend to terror."

"With a heavy heart, paid last respects to the deceased of the Pahalgam terror attack. Bharat will not bend to terror. The culprits of this dastardly terror attack will not be spared," Shah stated.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also chaired a meeting with NSA Ajit Doval, Air Force's Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh, and other officials, discussing the security situation in the region.

Meanwhile, a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team also arrived at the attack site to join the probe and assist the Jammu and Kashmir Police on the matter, which is considered the deadliest assault on civilians in the region in almost twenty years.

The NIA team, led by a Deputy Inspector General-rank officer, visited Baisaran. Official sources privy to the development told ANI that "the NIA team members will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation." (ANI)