7 killed in Pakistan LoC shelling; J&K L-G orders evacuation of civilians from vulnerable areas

Srinagar, May 7 (IANS) Seven civilians were killed and 38 others injured on Wednesday in indiscriminate mortar shelling by the Pakistan Army on the Line of Control (LoC) as Lt Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the evacuation of the civilian population from vulnerable areas to safer locations.

The L-G said on X, "Took stock of the situation in border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police & district officials including DCs of all the border districts. I'm closely monitoring the situation & govt is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality. I've also directed the DCs for shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure safety of every citizen.”

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried out missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

All seven deaths were reported in the worst-hit Poonch district, with another 25 persons injured, the officials said.

Ten persons were injured in the Uri sector of Baramulla district, and three others were injured in Rajouri district.

After ‘Operation Sindoor’ strikes on terrorists' infrastructure at nine locations in Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Pakistan shelling started in Uri, Kupwara sectors in the Valley and Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu division.

The Ministry of Defence statement said that the Indian troops are effectively responding to Pakistan's ceasefire violation. Missile strikes on terror infrastructure started around 1.44 a.m. today, and nine such locations were simultaneously struck.

The Defence Ministry statement said no military target was attacked during the strikes, which were carried out without entering Pakistani airspace.

All civilian flights from Srinagar airport have been suspended for the day. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions have been closed in three districts of the Valley and five districts of the Jammu division.

