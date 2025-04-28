After Pahalgam terror attack, India bans 16 Pakistani YouTube channels

New Delhi: On the recommendation of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India on Monday banned 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content and false and misleading information against the country, Army and the security agencies, as per government sources.

The banned channels include Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News and Geo News.

This news comes amid rising tensions with Pakistan in the backdrop of the tragic terror incident on April 22, were 26 people lost their lives near the Baisaran Meadow, a popular tourist destination in Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

This attack marks one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, which resulted in the deaths of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. (ANI)