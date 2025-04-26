J-K CM Omar Abdullah leaves for Ramban to assess damage after cloudburst

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah left his residence in Srinagar on Saturday to visit the Ramban district to assess the situation following a cloudburst a week ago. This will be his second visit to the area, following his initial visit on April 22.

Incessant rains, hailstorms, and landslides have caused widespread damage in the region, with at least three people, including two children, losing their lives in the Bagahana village after a house collapsed.

Restoration efforts began on April 22, following the cloud burst, which also caused damage to a temple and several vehicles.

Speaking to ANI, Imtiyaz Ahmed, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Gool, said that the flash floods damaged 37 houses and one temple.

He added, "Yesterday, a cloudburst occurred here, and the flash floods damaged 37 houses and a temple. Although there was a significant loss of property, no lives were lost. Several cattle are also reportedly missing."

The SDM further mentioned, "A complete assessment of the loss will be done, and all the required help will be given. Rehabilitation is being done and we are providing all necessary things like medicine and food..."

Accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner Ramban and senior civil and police officials, Chief Minister Abdullah had earlier travelled by road from Srinagar to Marog, one of the worst-hit villages.

Demonstrating the deep concern and commitment of his government, he trekked several kilometres on foot through rugged terrain to reach Kela Morh, where the cloudburst had triggered flash floods, leaving a trail of destruction, according to an official statement.

Interacting with local residents and officials from the district administration, the Chief Minister was briefed on the scale of the damage and the progress of ongoing rescue and relief operations.

The district administration had informed the Chief Minister earlier that clearance operations are in full swing. Teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), disaster response units, police, volunteers, and the local population are working around the clock to remove mudslides and boulders and restore normalcy in the affected area. (ANI)