Anantnag Police Tightens Oversight on SIM Vendors to Curb Misuse

Anantnag: The Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir conducted a comprehensive district-wide inspection of SIM card vendors to prevent misuse and enhance public safety, the police said in a statement.

"The initiative aimed to ensure strict compliance with guidelines for SIM card sales and activations while supporting law enforcement efforts," the statement read.

The inspection focused on verifying adherence to Know Your Customer (KYC) norms, proper documentation, and preventing the unauthorised issuance of SIM cards. Vendors were monitored to ensure their operations complied with all legal and regulatory requirements, it added.

The Anantnag Police emphasised the role of SIM card vendors in safeguarding communication systems and advised them to strictly follow KYC procedures. "Vendors were warned that any non-compliance would attract severe legal action, including penalties, licence cancellation, and prosecution," the statement noted.

The police also urged the public to report any suspicious activities or irregularities related to SIM card sales or usage. "This collaborative effort aims to enhance the security and safety of the community," it concluded. (ANI)