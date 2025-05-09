Rupali Ganguly bashes Fawad Khan: 'Ask your army to stop terrorism against India'

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Popular television actress Rupali Ganguly has bashed Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for blocking her on social media after she called his remark on Operation Sindoor 'shameful'.

Calling out the 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai' actor, Rupali wrote on her X, "Unfollowing me won't bring any betterment to your country. First ask your government and army to stop terrorism against India, this will be the only way for the betterment of Pakistan. Your following or unfollowing may make a difference to an artist but not to an Indian. And I'm an Indian First. A Proud INDIAN Jai Hind Jai Bharat."

Terming India's Operation Sindoor after the Pahalgam attack "Shameful", Fawad had tweeted, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!”

Hitting back at the Pakistani actor, the 'Anupama' actress penned on the micro-blogging site, "You working in Indian films was also 'shameful' for us."

Fawad's comment calling Operation Sindoor “shameful” faced a major backlash from the netizens, including some celebs from the entertainment industry.

For the unversed, Fawad was scheduled to make his Bollywood comeback after 9 years with "Abir Gulaal", opposite Vaani Kapoor.

However, after tension escalated between India and Pakistan, "Abir Gulaal" has been postponed in India indefinitely.

After making his debut with the 2014 film “Khoobsurat,” alongside Sonam Kapoor, Fawad went on to be a part of B-town projects such as

“Kapoor & Sons”, and “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil”.

Prior to this, Rupali requested the Indian authorities to give a strong answer to terrorism through a Tweet that read, "The era of silence is over! Terrorism will be answered with strength. Thanks to the strong leadership and brave hearts in uniform."

