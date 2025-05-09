Director of Walt Disney’s 'Lilo & Stitch' reacts to queries about this iconic character

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) As cinephiles wait for the release of Walt Disney Studio’s "Lilo & Stitch", director Dean Fleischer Camp reacted to queries about this iconic character.

The original animation featured two iconic characters - Pleakley and Jumba - a quirky alien duo who donned a series of disguises in order to blend in with the humans on Earth. Fans particularly loved Pleakley’s hilarious disguises in which he dressed up as a woman, clad in a dress and wig, rocking a bright lipstick. Now, they were eager to know if the live adaptation would include the iconic get-ups.

Camp was bombarded with fan concerns since the legendary scenes weren't featured in the recently unveiled trailer of "Lilo & Stitch".

“I have had people message me, ‘Why is Pleakley not wearing a dress?'” said Camp as he responded to comments on TikTok. “And I just want to say, I tried… I tried.”

After the sneak peek dropped, it quickly became Disney’s second most-watched live-action trailer with 158 million views in the first 24 hours.

Actors Billy Magnussen and Zach Galifianakis will feature as Agent Pleakley and Dr. Jumba Jookiba in "Lilo & Stitch".

Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, "Lilo & Stitch" is a live-action reimagining of Disney’s animated classic starring Maia Kealoha (Lilo), Chris Sanders (Stitch), Sydney Elizebeth Agudong (Nani), Kaipo Dudoit (David Kawena), Zach Galifianakis (Jumba), Billy Magnussen (Pleakley), Tia Carrere (Mrs. Kekoa), Courtney B. Vance (Cobra Bubbles), Amy Hill (Tūtū), Jason Scott Lee (Lūʻau Manager), and Hannah Waddingham (Grand Councilwoman).

The screenplay for Walt Disney Studios’ next has been provided by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, with Jonathan Eirich and Dan Lin producing it, and executive production by Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, and Thomas Schumacher.

Walt Disney Studios' "Lilo & Stitch" is slated to hit the Indian theatres on May 23rd in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

