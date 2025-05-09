Women’s ODI Tri-Series: Dercksen, Tryon help SA sign off with 76-run win over SL

Colombo, May 9 (IANS) Annerie Dercksen slammed her maiden ODI century, while Chloe Tryon’s all-round performance – 74 and 5-34, including a hat-trick – helped South Africa sign off from Women’s ODI tri-series with a 76-run win over hosts’ Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

Sent in to bat first by Sri Lanka, South Africa’s innings faltered early, as they were reduced to 127/6 in 29 overs. But Annerie stepped up to hit a dazzling 104 runs from 84 balls, including nine fours and five sixes and changed the game’s momentum in South Africa’s favour. She found a perfect partner in Chloe, who smashed 74 runs off 51 balls, including hitting four boundaries and five sixes.

Annerie and Chloe were also involved in a match-winning stand of 112 runs off 88 balls for the seventh wicket, which is now South Africa’s highest partnership for that wicket in Women’s ODIs, breaking the previous record of 94 between Cindy Eksteen and Ally Kuylaars. Nadine de Klerk later smashed a rapid 32 runs off 19, as South Africa reached a massive 315/9 in 50 overs.

For Sri Lanka, off-spinner Dewmi Vihanga was their best bowler, taking a career-best 5-43 in nine overs. While skipper Chamari Athapaththu picked up two wickets, the other Sri Lankan bowlers couldn’t secure crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs. Add to it, they also dropped six to seven catches in an absolutely sloppy fielding performance.

In the chase, Sri Lanka were never in the hunt from the word go. Openers Hasini Perera and Vishmi Gunaratne put on an opening stand of 52 runs before Chloe took them out. Chamari and Harshitha Samawickrama put on a third-wicket partnership of 52 before the latter became Seshnie Naidu’s first ODI wicket.

Though Chamari brought up her 17th ODI fifty, her dismissal by Ayabonga Khaka all but sealed the game in South Africa’s favour, which ended with Chloe taking a hat-trick and clinching her career-best figures in ODIs. Eventually, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 239 in 42.5 overs, and despite the loss, they will meet India in the tri-series final at the same venue on Sunday.

Brief scores:

South Africa 315/9 in 50 overs (Annerie Dercksen 104, Chloe Tryon 74; Dewmi Vihanga 5-43, Chamari Athapaththu 2-70) beat Sri Lanka 239 in 42.5 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 52, Anushka Sanjeewani 43 not out; Chloe Tryon 5-34, Ayabonga Khaka 2-30) by 76 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/