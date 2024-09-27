Haryana Elections: Congress expels 13 leaders days before polling

New Delhi: Days before the Haryana Assembly polls, the Congress party on Friday suspended its 13 leaders for six years for anti-party activity.

Among the leaders who were expelled is Sajjan Singh Dhull, the former candidate from the Pundri and Pai Legislative Assembly, who joined Congress last year in December.

In an official notification, the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee said it received reports that these party leaders/workers were indulging in anti-party activities by fighting the ongoing assembly election against the party candidates.

The move is aimed at curbing indiscipline in the party, the party stated in the notification.

The leaders who have been suspended include Naresh Dhande from Guhla (SC) Assembly segment, Pradeep Gill from Jind, Sajjan Singh Dhull from Pundri, Sunita Battan from Pundri, Rajiv Mamuram Gondar from Nilokheri (SC), Dayal Singh Sirohi from Nilokheri (SC), Vijay Jain from Panipat Rural, Dilbeg Sandil from Uchana Kalan, Ajit Phogat from Dadri, Abhijeet Singh from Bhiwani, Satbir Ratera from Bawani Khera (SC), Nitu Mann from Prithla and Anita Dhull Badsikri from Kalayat.

Haryana goes to the polls on October 5 to elect a 90-member state legislative assembly to form its next government, with the counting set to take place on October 8.

In 2019, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Congress won 30 seats.

—ANI