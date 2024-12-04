Failed to provide security to people Delhi CM Atishi shreds BJP over Neb Sarai murders

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday, hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over the law and order situation in the national capital in light of the recent murder in Neb Sarai, and alleged that BJP has failed to fulfull its responsibility of providing security to the people of the city.

Highlighting the 'rise' in crime incidents in the national capital, Atishi accused the Centre of negligence and said that it has completely failed to perform its duty.

Speaking to the media here today over the law and order situation, Atishi said, "This morning, 3 members of the same family were murdered in Neb Sarai. This is not the first incident that highlights the rising crime in Delhi. Across the capital, there are incidents of stabbing, firing and drugs are being smuggled."

"Just a few days ago, two policemen were murdered in broad daylight. BJP has only one responsibility in Delhi, which is to provide security to the people.

However, it is quite clear that the central government has failed to perform its duty completely," said Atishi.

This comes after a man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai on Wednesday.

According to Delhi police, the fourth member of the family, the son was out for a walk at the time of the incident.

"Three people from a house including a man, his wife and daughter, in the Neb Sarai area of South Delhi were stabbed to death. Their son-fourth member of the family had gone out for a walk," officials said.

"We came here after hearing noise. After we reach, the son told us that he went out for a morning walk and when he returned he saw, his parents and sister has been stabbed to death and blood has spanned all around. He told us that they it was their marriage anniversary and he went after wishing them. This has happened for the first time in Deoli village," a neighbour said while speaking to ANI.

The Aam Aadmi Party Delhi filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, seeking to discuss the 'deteriorating law and order' situation and the 'rise in crimes' in the national capital.

AAP Rajya MP Sanjay Singh filed an adjournment motion notice in the upper house seeking to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation concerning the 'increasing crimes' in Delhi.

While, AAP MP Raghav Chadha also filed a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Tuesday, seeking to discuss the 'deteriorating law and order' situation and the 'rise in crimes' in the national capital.

Sanjay Singh had earlier on December 2 and also on November 29 filed a Suspension of Business Notice seeking to discuss the increasing crime rate in the national capital.

In the notice Singh filed, he mentioned that "statistics from prominent newspapers," highlight an increase in crimes like robbery, attempted murders, and crimes against women and elderly have increased."

"Statistics from leading newspapers of 2024 highlight the worrying situation of crime in the capital. Robbery cases have increased by 23 pc, theft cases by 25.2 pc while attempted murders have increased by 18pc," Singh said in the notice.

"Delhi tops the list of crimes against women among metros. This clearly shows the flaws in the functioning of law and order," the notice stated.

"The increase in crimes against women and senior citizens, and 878 fatal road accidents are a matter of serious concern. Delhi is in panic due to gang wars on the streets and incidents of illegal extortion from traders," Singh added.

He also highlighted the bomb threats in the national capital, calling it a "failure of the security system," when such threats persist in the national capital.

He also said that more than 1 lakh 70 thousands of crimes have been registered by Delhi Police in the past year.

He added in the notice, "This makes it clear that the existing measures have failed to ensure public safety."

AAP MPs on November 29 staged a protest in the premises of the Parliament, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation in the national capital.

The protest was held by AAP leaders Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and other party leaders.

This came after an explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar on November 28. Fire tenders were rushed to the site along with teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell and Bomb Disposal Squad.

A high alert was sounded in the national capital after the blast.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi launched a sharp critique of the BJP-led central government over the law and order situation in the capital, likening it to Mumbai in the 1990s.

"Delhi has become like 90s Mumbai, a time when it was dominated by the underworld, as we saw in TV shows and films," Atishi said. (AN)