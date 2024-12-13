Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats: Cambridge School Principal Ensures Safety with Online Classes

New Delhi: After more than six schools received bomb threats on Friday morning, the Principal of Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri Madhvi Goswami said that immediate alerts were sent to the police following the threat e-mail and classes were shifted to an online mode to ensure students' safety.

The Cambridge School Principal said that the mail indicated threats for December 13 and 14, leading to heightened security and precautionary measures across the affected schools.

The principal said that police vehicles were dispatched to the premises immediately after the threat was reported, and under instructions, no students were picked up by buses, and parents were informed of the situation.

"When I checked the mail at 5:50 am, I informed the police, who immediately sent their vehicles. We informed all buses to not pick up any students, and parents were informed that the classes would be conducted online today. The mail mentioned threats for the 13th and 14th. Police have checked the school and nothing has been found yet. We are taking due precautions suggested by the police," Cambridge Principal Goswami told the media.

The threatening emails have raised concerns among parents and staff, though the police assured that investigations are ongoing and safety remains their priority.

No explosives or hazardous materials have been found in any of the schools so far.

This is not the first instance of such threats disrupting schools in the national capital, underlining the need for robust security protocols. The police are working to trace the source of the email and determine whether it constitutes a credible threat or a hoax.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector SS Yadav also spoke to ANI about the incident and said, "We have come to know that the DPS school in Defence Colony received a mail at around 12.54 am. Fire brigade and police officials are present at the school. The children have been sent back to their homes."

The schools that received the threats included the Bhatnagar Public School in Paschim Vihar, Cambridge School in Srinivaspuri, Delhi Public School in East of Kailash, and Delhi Public School in Defence Colony.

The other schools that also received the threats were Delhi Police Public School in Safdarjung Enclave and Venkatesh Public School in Rohini, DAV Public School in Daryaganj, Mount Caramel School and DPS in RK Puram.

The Delhi Fire Brigade and police teams swiftly responded to the alerts, conducting thorough checks of the premises to ensure the safety of students and staff.

After a meticulous search, authorities confirmed that no suspicious items were found.

Earlier, over 40 schools in the national capital received bomb threats via e-mail demanding a ransom of USD 30,000. This email came on December 8 at around 11:38 pm.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo on Friday voiced serious concerns about recurring bomb threats targeting schools in the national capital.

Kejriwal questioned the potential psychological and academic impact on children, saying such incidents could disrupt their studies and well-being if they continue unabated.

"This is the second time this week that Delhi schools have received bomb threats, which is extremely serious and worrying. If this continues, how badly will it affect the children? What will happen to their studies?" posted Kejriwal on X.

Earlier on November 19, the Delhi High Court instructed the Delhi Government and Delhi Police to develop a comprehensive action plan, including a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to address bomb threats and related emergencies.

The court has set a deadline of eight weeks for the completion of these directives. (ANI)