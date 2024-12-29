Delhi Cold Wave: Homeless Seek Refuge in Night Shelters Amid Plummeting Temperatures and Poor Air Quality

New Delhi: As the national capital continues to reel under inclement weather conditions, many homeless people are spending nights in government-constructed night shelters as temperatures continue to fall in the national capital on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi has plummeted to 12 degrees Celsius. A thin layer of fog enveloped the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) has set up 235 pagoda tents to provide shelter to homeless people.

Night shelters have been set up in several areas of the national capital including AIIMS, Lodhi Road, and Nizamuddin flyover.

A woman staying in the night shelter said they are being provided with a bed, blanket, as well as three meals in the day.

"We are given all the facilities like a blanket, bed, and three meals a day... We were asked for our Aadhar Cards before being admitted here," she said.

Meanwhile, Delhi's average Air Quality Index (AQI) also dropped to 'poor' category on Sunday. It was measured as 226 by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 8:30 am, with a thin layer of fog covering parts of the city and limiting visibility.

The Air Quality Index in several areas of the national capital was recorded as ' poor.' The AQI was recorded 246 at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 295 at Anand Vihar, and Ashok Vihar 259, at 8:30 am on Sunday.

However, the AQI in several areas remained in the 'moderate' category with 139 at DTU, 170 at IGI Airport, and 108 at Lodhi Road.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe. (ANI)