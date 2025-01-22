Bharat Mata ki Jai": Security Personnel Celebrate Triumph After Eliminating 16 Naxals in Gariaband

Gariaband (Chhattisgarh): After concluding the Gariaband encounter neutralising 16 Naxals, the security personnel returned to their base on Wednesday and raised slogans of "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" as they recounted their bravery during the intense operation.

The security forces have recovered AK 47, SLR, INSAS and other automatic weapons from the site.

Speaking to ANI, a personnel confirmed that today two more Naxalites have been killed.

"They attacked us first and we took strong retaliatory action. We are bringing two more bodies today; we had brought 14 yesterday. The situation was tough but we did a good job. We will continue to do this," security personnel said.

Prakash Singh, personnel involved in the encounter asserted that they will continue to fight like this and make Chhattisgarh naxal-free.

"We keep undertaking such operations. We will continue doing this...The situation was dangerous but we faced it, like we always do and always will...We were at the spot for 3-4 days...They attacked us first, we took retaliatory action and killed them...There were several teams there...I consider this very successful, we will continue to fight like this and make Chhattisgarh naxal-free," he said.

Another personnel, Nitesh Kumar termed it as a huge achievement.

"This is a huge achievement...This was challenging...The operation has concluded; we are returning to the base," he said.

The encounter operation was led by the Joint party of Chhattisgarh Police, E-30 Gariaband, Special Task Force, Cobra-207, CRPF-65, 211 Battalion and Special Operation Group (SOG) Nuapada of the Odisha Police.

Earlier, following the anti-Naxal operation in Gariaband district, Sunil Khemka, Managing Director of Shree Narayana Hospital, confirmed that one soldier sustained a bullet wound to the left hip joint and is undergoing further tests.

However, he remains conscious and alert, with no signs of life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday reaffirmed the state's strong stance in eradicating Maoism, describing it as cancer to society.

Speaking to ANI on the recent encounter in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband where bodies of 16 naxals were recovered following an encounter with the security forces, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister highlighted the achievements of the security forces and their success in dealing with the Maoist threat, emphasising the government's commitment to eliminating Naxalism in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the efforts of the security forces, stating that it was a "mighty blow" to Naxalism. (ANI)