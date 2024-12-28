Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Govt, Demands Re-Examination for BPSC Aspirants Over Alleged Paper Leak

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Bihar government over the ongoing protests by BPSC aspirants demanding a re-examination following an alleged question paper leak. Yadav questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership and emphasized the need for a fair solution, asserting, "If the (BPSC) question paper was leaked, then re-examination should be conducted for everyone," on Saturday.

Speaking to mediapersons, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "... Is there even a government here (in Bihar)? CM Nitish Kumar is not capable of taking a decision anymore... He is just a face now... If the (BPSC) question paper was leaked then re-examination should be conducted for everyone..."

Meanwhile, Yadav targeted CM Nitish Kumar over the state government's handling of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) aspirants' protest saying that this government is only of corrupt people.

"There is no government here...The CM is silent on all the issues...When our government was there, the youths were happy. Today there are only marks on their body (under Nitish Kumar's government)...The CM is lost somewhere. It seems that he has become a history and there is no CM in the state...This government is only of corrupt people," the RJD leader said.

Examination Controller, Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the allegations of the paper leak are baseless and are not supported by any evidence.

"The Commission has decided that on 4th January (2025) the Prelims Test (of those students who were in the Bapu Examination Centre) will be held."

"We aim to release the results by the end of the month so that Mains are conducted by April... There has been no report from 911 centres, but only this (Bapu Examination Centre) one... Allegations of the paper leak are baseless and are not supported by any evidence... 40,000 admit cards were not even downloaded... 4.49 lakh admit cards were downloaded while only 3.38 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, so there's a significant gap," he said.(ANI)