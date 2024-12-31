Indian Army Organizes Medical Camp in Assam’s Tinsukia District, Benefiting 860 Locals

Tinsukia: The Indian Army organised a medical camp in the remote villages of Kengia, Mulling, and Hanju Gaon in Tinsukia district, Assam, on Monday as part of Operation Sadbhavana, a press release stated.

According to a press release, a team of three doctors, including two civil healthcare professionals and one Army doctor, provided comprehensive medical services to the residents. The camp offered medical check-ups, consultations, vital healthcare services, and the distribution of medicines.

In addition to addressing immediate healthcare needs, the doctors also educated the locals on the importance of preventive health measures. Around 860 locals of all age groups benefited from the camp, which helped improve the overall health and well-being of the community.

The event underscores the dedication of the Indian Army's ongoing efforts to support and uplift local communities, ensuring that healthcare services reach even the most remote areas, the press release stated.

Earlier on December 17, The General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Spear Corps of the Indian Army made a visit to the Special National Integration Camp organized by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) at Wokha, Nagaland.

This unique camp, aimed at fostering unity and national integration among the youth, brought together NCC cadets from across the country to celebrate the diverse cultural fabric of India. During the visit, the GOC interacted with the cadets, commending their discipline, enthusiasm, and commitment to national integration.

Addressing the gathering, the GOC emphasized the critical role of youth in shaping the future of the nation and lauded the NCC's contribution to nurturing leadership, character, and a spirit of service among young citizens, added the statement.

As part of the visit, the GOC also inaugurated the Nagaland State Day celebrations at the camp. The event showcased the rich cultural heritage of Nagaland, featuring traditional dances, music, and exhibitions that highlighted the state's unique identity and contributions to the nation, read the statement further.

The vibrant celebrations provided an opportunity for the cadets to experience and appreciate the diversity of India's North-eastern region.(ANI)