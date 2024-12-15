Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah Flags Off Swachh Survekshan 2024 Campaign in Guwahati

Guwahati (Assam): Assam Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Sunday highlighted the importance of creating awareness among people during Swachh Survekshan 2024 to maintain cleanliness for a clean and garbage-free state.

He said that the cleanliness drive would go on for three months till March 15, 2025, starting today.

Speaking to ANI, Baruah said "The cleanliness drive will go on for three months, starting today till March 15, 2025. We will create awareness among people. We have created 37 task forces which will go to each ward and carry out awareness drives and work with the people to make Guwahati a clean city..."

Earlier on December 14, Baruah took to social media X and announced the flagging of the Guwahati Swachhata Abhiyan at Bishnupur which is a part of the Swachh Surevkshan 2024.

"This morning, I flagged off the 'Guwahati Swachhata Abhiyan' organized by Guwahati Municipal Corporation as part of 'Swachh Survekshan 2024'. Starting from today, this campaign will continue till March 15, 2025. To make Guwahati city clean and garbage free, the main objective of this initiative of GMC is to maintain cleanliness in the city through proper monitoring," Baruah's post read.

The flagging off was attended by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation Mayor and other dignitaries.

"Mayor of GMC, Sri Mrigen Sarania, Vice-Chairman of GMDA, Mukuta Deka, Deputy Mayor of GMC, Smt. Smita Roy and other dignitaries were present on the occasion," the post read.

The Swachata Abhiyan is a sanitation program which aims to make the state Open defecation-free (ODF).

The Swachh Survekshan an initiative by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change is a comprehensive assessment of the urban cleanliness and waste management practices in India.

The program includes new indicators including assessing cleanliness in schools, such as the availability of separate toilets for boys and girls and safe disposal of wet and dry waste.

"A clean India would be the best tribute India could pay to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150 birth anniversary in 2019," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he launched the Swachh Bharat Mission at Rajpath in New Delhi.

On October 2, 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission was launched throughout the length and breadth of the country as a national movement. (ANI)