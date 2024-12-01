"Our bowlers were relentless throughout England skipper Stokes reflects on win over NZ in 1st Test

Christchurch [New Zealand]: Following the win over New Zealand in the Christchurch Test, England skipper Ben Stokes showered praise on his bowling attack and said that his bowlers were "relentless" throughout the game.

Brydon Carse was named the 'Player of the Match' following his magnificent performance with the ball, he bagged 10 wickets in the first Test match of the series.

Speaking after the end of the match, Stokes hailed Harry Brook and said that he's an incredible talent. The skipper also lauded Carse's performance with the ball and called him a "workhorse" who will keep charging in all day.

"Very happy with the way we performed throughout the week. We were 45 for 3 so to go on and get a pretty likable lead was very nice, and our bowlers were relentless throughout.

[Brook?] He needed a little bit of luck along the way, but you've got to make it count when the opposition are dropping catches left, right and centre... he's an incredible talent, constantly looking to put pressure onto the opposition. [Carse?] Amazing. Look, I've been fortunate enough to grow up with Brydon and always known of his potential and his talent.

He's an absolute workhorse who will keep charging in all day. [Bethell?] Chasing those little targets can sometimes be difficult... Beth has grown into his own in that little period there. He's been playing like that all summer in the white-ball team, so nice to see him do it in whites," Stokes was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Coming to the match, Jacob Bethell's debut fifty and Brydon Carse's dominance with the ball helped England secure a dominating eight-wicket victory over New Zealand on Sunday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

New Zealand started Day 04 at 155/6 at Hagley Oval, with a four-run lead against England. The Kiwis added 99 runs to their overnight total. Daryl Mitchell (84) displayed a stunning performance with the bat and had support from Nathan Smith (21) and other tailenders on the way.

However, Brydon Carse, who picked three of the four remaining wickets helping himself to career-best figures of 6/42, ensured that England had to chase only 104 to secure a win in the Christchurch Test.

The chase wasn't a problem for the Three Lions as New Zealand bowling failed to create any threat on the fourth day at Hagley Oval. Jacob Bethell led the English batting lineup during the chase and slammed a scintillating unbeaten fifty on his debut, with just 37 balls.

England's eight-wicket triumph helped them to take a 1-0 lead in the Test series against the Kiwis. (ANI)