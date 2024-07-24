Cricket Highlights
J·Jul 24, 2024, 05:46 am
Major League Cricket: Texas Super Kings end league stage with 37-run win over Seattle Orcas
J·Jul 13, 2024, 01:17 pm
Zimbabwe post modest 152/7 against India in 4th T20I
J·Jul 02, 2024, 08:57 am
"He stood like the rock of Gibraltar...": Sidhu hails Virat's T20 WC final match-winning knock
J·Jun 29, 2024, 02:33 pm
T20 WC final: India win toss, opt to bat against South Africa
J·Jun 10, 2024, 07:29 am
Bumrah is a genius, want him in this kind of mindset throughout World Cup: Rohit Sharma
J·Feb 11, 2024, 12:30 pm
U19 World Cup: Raj Limbani's three-wicket haul helps India to hold Australia at 253/7 in final
J·Jan 28, 2024, 07:06 am
Pope's 196 Puts England in Control; India Requires 231 Runs to Win 1st Test (Day 04, Lunch)
J·Jan 25, 2024, 01:14 pm
Jaiswal shines in Test cricket: Ashwin
J·Jan 14, 2024, 03:48 pm
Afghanistan Sets 173-Run Target for India in 2nd T20I
J·Dec 12, 2023, 10:49 am
Limbani's seven-wicket haul, along with Kulkarni's rapid-fire knock guide India to victory over Nepal in U-19 Asia Cup
J·Nov 29, 2023, 05:52 am
Maxwell's hundred carries Australia to five-wicket win over India
J·Nov 19, 2023, 01:30 pm
Key points: How Australia managed to dominate mighty Indian batting unit
