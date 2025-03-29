His hands move in just one direction, toward the stumps: Aakash Chopra on Dhoni's wicket-keeping skills

Chennai: Even at 43, MS Dhoni continues to amaze fans with his lightning-fast wicket-keeping skills. During Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Chepauk, the veteran produced yet another moment of magic behind the stumps, reaffirming why he is regarded as one of the greatest wicketkeepers of all time. CSK suffered a disappointing 50-run defeat at home.

Aakash Chopra, the former cricketer-turned-commentator, heaped praise on Dhoni's skills.

"He's simply remarkable. The fastest hands in the game--when we talk about speed, the definition is now 'fast, faster, MS Dhoni.' We always say, 'Don't try this at home' because what he does is truly unique. Fundamentally, in fielding, the hands naturally move backward upon receiving the ball to absorb impact. Otherwise, the ball spills out due to the hardness of the hands. But Dhoni defies this logic. His hands move in just one direction--toward the stumps. There's only one player in the world who can execute that kind of stumping with such precision, and that's MS Dhoni," JioStar expert Aakash stated on JioHotstar.

The moment of brilliance came when Phil Salt, who was batting on 32 off just 16 deliveries, was caught off guard by Dhoni's razor-sharp reflexes. A sharp delivery outside off saw Salt slightly lose his balance, and in the blink of an eye, Dhoni whipped off the bails, leaving the RCB batter stunned. The third umpire needed multiple replays to confirm what seemed almost unreal in real-time.

Coming to the match, CSK won the toss and elected to bowl first. While Phil Salt (34 in 16 balls, with five fours and a six) powered RCB with some attacking shots in the start, Virat Kohli (31 in 30 balls, with two fours and a six) struggled to stamp his authority. After a 45-run opening stand, Devdutt Paddikal (27 in 14 balls, with two fours and two sixes) played an entertaining cameo and Rajat Patidar (51 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) had some crucial partnerships. In the end, Tim David (22* in eight balls, with a four and three sixes) delivered a magnificent cameo), taking RCB to 196/7 in their 20 overs.

Noor Ahmad (3/36) was the pick of the bowlers for CSK. Matheesha Pathirana (2/36) was also pretty solid with the ball.

During the run chase, RCB was sensational in controlling CSK batters, as Hazlewood (3/21) got Rahul Tripathi and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over. Rachin Ravindra (41 in 31 balls, with five fours) tried to put up a fight, but Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) made sure he did not get any support. MS Dhoni played a cameo of 30* in 16 balls, with three fours and two sixes. But RCB restricted CSK to 146/8.

Patidar secured the 'Player of the Match' title. (ANI)