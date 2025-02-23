India Thrash Pakistan By 6 Wickets, Turns It Pygmy

In a thrilling match at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, Indian legend Virat Kohli stole the show with a brilliant century, leading India to a four-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan. This win was made even sweeter as Kohli surpassed Australian great Ricky Ponting to become the third-highest run-getter in international cricket. With this feat, Kohli also became the third batter to reach 14,000 ODI runs, joining the elite company of Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. In 299 ODIs, Kohli has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

Virat Kohli's Masterclass: Unbeaten 100 in ICC Champions Trophy

Kohli's unbeaten 100 off 111 balls, laced with seven fours, was a treat to watch. His knock came at a strike rate of 90.09, helping India easily chase down Pakistan's total of 241. This was Kohli's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in the ICC Champions Trophy. Now, in 299 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,085 runs at an average of 58.20, with 51 centuries and 73 fifties.

Kohli's dominance against Pakistan continued, as he now has 778 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.84, with four centuries and two fifties. His best score against Pakistan is 183. This victory marked a significant milestone for Kohli, who continues to cement his legacy as one of the greatest batsmen in international cricket history. Coming to all of international cricket, Virat now has 27,503 runs at an average of 52.38 in 547 matches and 614 innings, with 82 centuries and 142 fifties. His best score is 254*. He is now the third-highest run-getter in all of international cricket, overtaking Ponting, who has made 27,483 runs at an average of 45.95, with 71 centuries and 146 fifties with the best score of 257.

This is Virat's sixth century in ICC ODI events and his first in ICC Champions Trophy. Also, he has tied with Sachin Tendulkar for the most fifty-plus scores in ICC ODI events with 23 such scores. In 15 ICC CT innings, Virat has scored 651 runs at an average of 93.00, with a century and five fifties. His best score is 100*. He is the seventh-highest run-getter in the tournament history. Coming to the match between India and Pakistan, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Pakistan was off to a fine start, with Babar Azam (23 in 26 balls, with five fours) unleashing some fine drives in the 41-run opening partnership. After two quick wickets, Pakistan was 47/2.

Skipper Mohammed Rizwan (46 in 77 balls, with three fours) and Saud Shakeel (62 in 76 balls, with five fours) had a 104-run partnership, but they ate up a lot of deliveries. After the end of this partnership, Khushdil Shah (38 in 39 balls, with two sixes) did put up a fight with Salman Agha (19) and Naseem Shah (14), but they were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.4 overs.

Chasing 242 runs, India lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20 in 15 balls, with three fours and a six) early. Then 69-run stand between Gill (46 in 52 balls, with seven fours) and Virat Kohli and a 114-run stand between Virat and Iyer (56 in 67 balls, with five fours and a six) helped India secure an easy four-wicket win with six wickets and 45 balls to spare.

IIT Baba Prediction on India Vs Pakistan

Thus, is ruthlessly exposed IITian Baba who suddenly bragged in braggadocio that India would be humiliatingly defeated by Pakistan for sure and there is no question or answer to India defeating Pakistan rather Pakistan would easily defeat India that too by full 10 wickets. Now, the moot point is, where is that Baba? Has he become a Ma, changed his very 'logy' from He to She, ask many. But no answer as he is said to be in his lair "resting". Really? How Sheepish?!?

Hiding now will not help BabaJee, come out in the open. Speak out now. How much rokra you had taken from Pakistan to sing paeans for them at the expense of defeating India by them...How dare you do that?!? Should you not be tried under anti-India charges, held guilty, thoroughly probed and proved not trust worthy at all etc? Why not anti-India be stamped on you?

Meanwhile, Yahoo, Yipee, Overt Celebrations Galore Amid Indians Of All Hues...It Is Proved Loud And Clear Once Again That India Is Far All Round Superior To Pakistan In All Respects, Come What May. What Only Cricket!

India Scorecard

Batting R B M 4s 6s SR Rohit Sharma (c) b Shaheen Shah Afridi 20 15 22 3 1 133.33 Shubman Gill b Abrar Ahmed 46 52 75 7 0 88.46 Virat Kohli not out 100 111 151 7 0 90.09 Shreyas Iyer c Imam-ul-Haq b Khushdil Shah 56 67 80 5 1 83.58 Hardik Pandya c †Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Shah Afridi 8 6 5 1 0 133.33 Axar Patel not out 3 4 11 0 0 75.00 Extras (w 11) 11 Total 42.3 Ov (RR: 5.74) 244/4

Pakistan Scorecard