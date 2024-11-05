Make-up assistant working in Malayalam films booked on sexual harassment complaint

Kochi (Kerala): A make-up assistant who is primarily working in the Malayalam film industry has been arrested on the sexual harassment complaint of a female make-up artist.

Make-up assistant Charuth Chandran was arrested by the Infopark police in Kochi under sections 354,354A and 506 of IPC. The arrest was made on the recommendation of The special investigation team (SIT), which was constituted to investigate the "me-too" disclosures of allegations of sexual exploitation in the Malayalam movie industry.

According to the police, the alleged incident happened eight years back.

Over 25 cases have been registered so far based on complaints received by the SIT.

The SIT was formed following accusations from multiple female colleagues in the Malayalam film industry, coinciding with the release of the Hema Committee Report, which investigated claims of sexual harassment within the industry.

Earlier in October, Malayalam actor Jayasurya appeared before the SIT for questioning regarding sexual assault allegations against him.

Two actresses had filed police complaints against Jayasurya.

The Kerala Police confirmed that the second FIR against Jayasurya was filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code related to assault and harassment.

On October 14, the Kerala High Court directed the SIT to conduct an investigation and take the necessary action as contemplated under law into the "rampant use of alcohol/drugs in the film shooting sets and other connected workplaces" as found in the Hema Committee report.

In September, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published after redacting the names of witnesses and the accused, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinrayi Vijyan-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public in September this year.

—ANI