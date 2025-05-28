Om Raut on casting Dhanush in Kalam: “I don’t think there could have been a better choice than him”

Chennai, May 28 (IANS) Stating that Dhanush was the "perfect fit" to play Kalam, filmmaker Om Raut has now thanked the actor for choosing to be an integral part of his upcoming film, 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India'

Currently at Cannes 2025, filmmaker Om Raut announced his next directorial venture, a monumental biopic on India's most dearly loved President, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. The film's title was unveiled at the prestigious film festival, where Raut also delved into the much-anticipated project and shared insights on casting Dhanush in the lead role.

Speaking about the film, Raut said, “The teachings of Dr. Kalam are instilled in every youth. I read his book 'Wings of Fire' when I was in college, and I can say that everything I am doing today, and everything I aspire to be, is inspired by the teachings in that book. It changed my perspective on life and that is exactly why I am standing here today.”

He continued, “I’ve always been deeply inspired by Dr. Kalam’s journey. From what I’ve observed, his life was anchored in three key aspects. The first is education. He was a great teacher who placed immense value on quality learning. Second is innovation, particularly indigenous innovation. He encouraged us to develop within our country. And the third is resilience. The willpower to stay committed to our purpose. I always wanted to make a film based on these principles. By God’s grace, producer Abhishek Agarwal approached me with the same idea. When he asked if I’d be interested, I told him I was already working on something similar. He flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai, and we discussed it in detail. Eventually, T-Series and Bhushan Kumar, with whom I’ve worked on two previous films, came on board for this as well. This marks our third collaboration, and we’re moving ahead with full force.”

Explaining the decision to cast Dhanush, Raut said, “When portraying Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, it’s essential to capture not just his achievements, but also his spiritual journey and teachings. That’s the most challenging part of a biopic like this. And I don’t think there could have been a better choice than Dhanush to bring this spiritual and intellectual depth to life on screen. He is the perfect fit, and on behalf of my entire team, I thank him for choosing to be a part of this important project.”

Known for directing acclaimed films like 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior', 'Lokmanya', and others, Om Raut steps into the director’s chair for 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India'.

The film is headlined by Dhanush and produced by Abhishek Agarwal, the driving force behind 'The Kashmir Files' and 'Parmanu'. The screenplay is written by Saiwyn Quadras, known for his work on impactful biopics like 'Neerja' and 'Maidaan'.

With anticipation running high, 'Kalam: The Missile Man of India' promises to delve deep into the life of Dr. Kalam from his humble beginnings in Rameswaram to Rashtrapati Bhavan, as a celebrated aerospace scientist, visionary, teacher, and ultimately, the people’s president.

Widely known as the “Missile Man of India,” his legacy, immortalized through Wings of Fire, continues to inspire generations.

More than just a film, this project is positioned as a powerful exploration of leadership, nation-building, and integrity a cinematic tribute to a man who shaped the dreams of a nation.

--IANS

mkr/