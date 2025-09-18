Ireland vs England Prediction 2nd T20I, England tour of Ireland 2025

Ireland vs England Prediction: Another great performance can help Phil Salt move to the top of the T20I batter rankings.

It was yet another powerful performance by Phil Salt as England humiliated Ireland in the first of the three-match T20I series in Dublin. Salt bagged his second consecutive Player of the Match performance, and his 46-ball 89 helped him to move to the no. 2 spot in the T20I batsman ranking. England have a 1-0 lead, and they will look to turn it into a first-ever bilateral T20I series win over Ireland.

These two nations will be facing each other in the second game on September 19 (Friday) at The Village, starting at 6 PM IST. England will look to work on their bowling unit as they conceded a big total of 196. Though they have a strong batting unit, which can chase anything, bowling can be slightly better. For Ireland, they need to find an answer to take early wickets, because if Salt and Buttler fail for England, the middle order can be under pressure.

IRE vs ENG: Match Info.

· Series: England tour of Ireland 2025

· Match: Ireland vs England, 2nd T20I

· Venue: The Village, Dublin

· Time: 6 PM IST

· Date: September 19, 2025 (Wednesday)

Ireland vs England: Head-to-Head: IRE (1) – ENG (1)

The last win was the first T20I victory for England against Ireland. The Irish team have one win, and one match between the two has been rained out.

IRE vs ENG: Pitch Report

The Village is a brilliant place to bat on. Fast bowlers will have initial movement, and overcast conditions will be perfect to bowl early. But there is not much, and batters will like playing here. As shown in the last game, we are in for another high-scoring game here on Friday.

IRE vs ENG: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Not Televised in India

· Digital: FanCode (App or website)

IRE vs ENG: Weather Report

The weather prediction for Friday afternoon in Dublin indicates some chances of light rain. The humidity is likely to be between 80 and 85 percent with 16°C and 10 km/h wind speed.

IRE vs ENG: Last Five Results

Ireland: NR, NR, NR, L, L

England: W, L, W, NR, W

Ireland vs England: Predicted XIs:

Ireland: P. Stirling (c), R. Adair, H. Tector, L. Tucker (wk), C. Campher, G. Dockrell, G. Delany, B. McCarthy, G. Hume, M. Humphreys, C. Young

England: P. Salt, J. Buttler (wk), J. Bethell (c), R. Ahmed, T. Banton, S. Curran, W. Jacks, J. Overton, L. Dawson, A. Rashid, L. Wood

IRE vs ENG: Probable Best Batter

Ireland: Harry Tector had a great first game, and he slammed a quick fifty. Even in the past, Tector has played well against England, and Ireland will have high hopes for him.

England: The swashbuckling English opener Phil Salt has delivered two incredible batting performances in the last few days. He is very confident and takes on the bowling from the first ball. His ability to score quickly put the opposition under pressure.

IRE vs ENG: Probable Best Bowler

Ireland: Matthew Humphreys had a good first game, and he took two important wickets. He bowled with line and length, and his change-ups can be difficult to pick.

England: Adil Rashid bowled an economical spell of 1-36, where other bowlers were struggling. He is very smart with his variations and can take the pitch out of the equation.

Ireland vs England Today’s Match Prediction: The injuries to Mark Adair and Josh Little have certainly forced Ireland to go with a change of bowling plans. Those two are their premier fast bowlers, and they missed them badly in the first game. But it is as it is. They need to find someone who can give them early breakthroughs.

It didn't work in the first game, and if it doesn't work in the coming game, they might lose the series. England have a long and powerful batting lineup, and that overshadows their inexperienced bowling attack. The indicators are inclining towards England to win this game.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!