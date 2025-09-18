IND vs OMN Prediction, Match 12, Asia Cup 2025

IND vs OMN Prediction: India will look to record a hat-trick of wins in the Asia Cup 2025.

The current title holder, India, have started the Asia Cup 2025 in a dominating way. They have not just won the two games; they have dismantled their oppositions in both matches in all three formats. India will look to roll up their sleeves and put another win into their kitty against a No. 20 ranked T20I team. India will square off against Oman in the upcoming game slated to be held at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

The scheduled start of this match is at 8 PM IST on September 19 (Friday). Suryakumar Yadav can look to make some changes and rest Jasprit Bumrah or a few players. In Super Four, India will be facing archrival Pakistan on the coming Sunday. On the other hand, Oman might be playing the biggest match they could've hoped for against the top-ranked T20I side. There will be enough learning for them from this match.

IND vs OMN: Match Info.

· Tournament: Asia Cup 2025

· Match: India vs Oman, Match 12

· Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

· Time: 8:00 PM IST

· Date: September 19, 2025 (Friday)

IND vs OMN: Head-to-Head: India (0) vs Oman (0)

India and Oman have not crossed paths in T20 internationals, and this will be the maiden meeting between the two.

IND vs OMN: Pitch Report

The wicket at Sheikh Zayed Stadium will be firm at the stage, making the new ball move initially for a few overs. However, because of the slowness of the surface, the wicket is expected to turn from the start and will get more challenging over time. Batters need to play with a straight bat, and playing across the line can be a wrong move.

IND vs OMN: Live Streaming Details

· TV: Sony Sports Network

· Digital: Sony LIV & FanCode (App or website)

IND vs OMN: Weather Report

The weather forecast for Friday evening in Abu Dhabi will be partly cloudy with the highest temperature to be around 33°C. The moderate wind speed will be around 5 km/h with 70 percent humidity.

IND vs OMN: Last Five Results

India: L, W, W, W, W

Oman: L, L, L, L, L

IND vs OMN: Predicted XIs:

India: A. Sharma, S. Gill, S. Yadav (c), T. Varma, S. Samson (wk), S. Dube, H. Pandya, A. Patel, K. Yadav, A. Singh, V. Chakaravarthy

Oman: A. Kaleem, J. Singh (c), H. Mirza, V. Shukla (wk), W. Ali, H. Shah, S. Faisal, J. Ramanandi, A. Bisht, S. Ahmed, S. Shrivastava

IND vs OMN: Probable Best Batter

India: The way Abhishek Sharma has batted in the two matches, he has shown his aggressive side. He set the tone for the rest of the batters. His ability to play shots according to the ball makes him a difficult batter to bowl to.

Oman: Jatinder Singh will have a big responsibility to give Oman a good start. He is someone who can utilize the power play early on.

IND vs OMN: Probable Best Bowler

India: Kuldeep Yadav has seven wickets in two games and has won the Player of the Match award in both games for India. He will be hard to pick for Omani batters.

Oman: Jiten Ramanandi has used the slower ones pretty well and has been the successful bowler for Oman.

IND vs OMN Prediction: Oman are a second-tier cricket team that has done well at the associate level, but their performance against top-tier sides is weaker. Hence, there is not much to expect from them in this game. Though cricket is unpredictable and anything can happen. Oman will also step on the field with the same thought, to challenge the No. 1 ranked T20I side.

India will take this game as a perfect preparation for the match on Sunday. There can be some new faces in the Indian team who didn't play in the first two matches. Overall, India are likely to beat Oman in this game on Friday.

Disclaimer: Participating or investing in Fantasy Platforms involves financial risk. Please play responsibly!!