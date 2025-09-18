Urvashi Rautela introduces her new fur baby named Kylie Rautela: 'Animals are the purest souls'

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has introduced the newest member of her family — an adorable fur baby named Kylie Rautela.

The name “Kylie Rautela” gains significant attention — it is a nod to Urvashi’s own international influence after she replaced Kylie Jenner as the Smile Train Global Ambassador, advocating for children born with cleft lips and palates.

Making the adorable announcement on her official Instagram handle, Urvashi wrote, “Say hello to Kylie Rautela (paws and red heart emoji) My family just got a lot cuter, and my heart just got a lot fuller!”

This marks Urvashi’s second pet. She is a pet parent to another fur baby, Oscar Rautela.

The post further included a cute picture of two pets posing together.

Shortly after the post reached social media, hashtags such as #KylieRautela, #UrvashiRautela, and #DogMomGoals started trending.

One of the comments on the post read, “Looks like the world just got another Kylie to obsess over — and this one has four paws!”

Talking about the latest addition to the family, Urvashi was quoted as saying, “Animals are the purest souls on this planet. They teach us loyalty, unconditional love, and compassion every single day. Welcoming Kylie Rautela into my life reminds me that true happiness comes in tiny paws and wagging tails."

"My pets inspire me to be more loving, more patient, and to live in the moment — and I hope Kylie brings the same joy to everyone who meets her," the 'Daaku Maharaaj' actress added.

Work-wise, Urvashi has been roped in for "Indian 3". With Kamal Haasan as the lead, the much-awaited sequel will be made under the direction of S Shankar.

Over and above this, she will also be a part of "Kasoor 2", alongside Aftab Shivdasani and Jassie Gill.

Urvashi also has "Baap", co-starring Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dutt, "Inspector Avinash 2" with Randeep Hooda, and "Black Rose" in her kitty.

