Justin Bieber gives peek into intimate family photos, from Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber is giving a peek into his personal life. The singer took to his Instagram, and shared an intimate glimpse into his life as a husband and father of one in a series of new Instagram posts.

He shared photos of himself on date nights with his wife Hailey Bieber, and images of her pregnancy journey, reports ‘People’ magazine.

In one photo, Justin cozies up next to Hailey's pregnant belly. The couple welcomed son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024. In other photos, the ‘DAISIES’ singer snuggles with baby Jack, 13 months, and spends time with Hailey, 28, watching hockey at home.

As per ‘People’, on a date night, Hailey wore a black turtleneck sweater and completed the look with a chic updo. At home, Hailey wore a red T-shirt and light-wash wide-legged jeans. Justin also featured snowy views in the post, possibly hinting at a previous getaway.

The series of images comes after a source told PEOPLE earlier Wednesday how overcoming their "challenges" has strengthened their bond as a couple. Hailey and Justin celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary on September 13. They also celebrated Jack Blues' first birthday in August.

"They've had challenges like anyone else, but they always come back to the same thing: They truly believe they are soulmates”, the source said. "Becoming parents has only deepened their bond, Jack is the center of everything for them”.

"Both Justin and Hailey are thriving right now. They just celebrated their wedding anniversary, he's on top of the charts, and she's breaking records in beauty”, the source continued.

"They are both very focused. Justin's super grateful for his fans. He's hyped about Coachella. Hailey will be there of course”, the source concluded.

--IANS

aa/