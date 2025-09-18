Upcoming World Cup is a real chance for us to raise our standards: Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu

Dubai, Sep 18 (IANS) Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu opened up on her team’s preparations for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka and expressed confidence in her girls doing well in the global event.

Speaking to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Athapaththu mentioned that the team is used to playing in sub-continent conditions, which will give them an edge over other teams in India.

“The sub-continent conditions are something we are used to, and I feel that will give us a secret advantage. Combined with the experience of our senior players, we have a strong balance of youth and maturity, and this year's World Cup is a real chance for us to shine. This tournament is also a chance for us to raise our standards to a new level,” Athapaththu told the ICC.

She also noted that she understands the importance of playing in a World Cup and how every team will be eyeing the final prize. Noting that the Lankan side will not underestimate their opponents, Athapaththu added:

“All the teams in this World Cup are here to win, so we will not underestimate anyone. We will treat every opponent with equal respect and give our best in every single match, starting with the opener against India in Guwahati on September 30. We are excited to be playing some matches in front of our own fans. It's a huge advantage and a good opportunity for us.”

Speaking of the team’s growth in the sport over the years, the 35-year-old noted that the team has come a long way. Highlighting the team’s victory over the then-defending champions England in 2013 as one of Sri Lanka’s best achievements, Athapaththu shared:

"Sri Lankan cricket has come a long way since the 1990s, and we have taken part in several World Cups since. In my own time, I can confidently say that we've grown so much as a team over the years. In 2013, we beat defending champions England as well as India, and that was by far the best achievement we had in a World Cup up to that point. I feel we have only gotten better since, and that we can compete against any side in the world."

--IANS

vi/bsk/