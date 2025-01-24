Yogi Adityanath Slams Akhilesh Yadav for Criticizing Maha Kumbh, Accuses Him of Undermining Faith

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath slammed Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav for "criticising" Maha Kumbh and said that the former UP CM is "playing the faith of the people of India."

Addressing a public rally in the Milkipur Assembly constituency to garner support for the by-polls, CM Yogi lashed out at Akhilesh Yadav and said, "Today Samajwadis are more concerned about property... When the whole country and the world were praising Prayagraj for Maha Kumbh, then the former CM of UP (Akhilesh Yadav) was criticising Maha Kumbh every day and playing with the faith of the people of India."

"This is the same Samajwadi Party whose hands are stained with the blood of Kar Sevaks... Samajwadi Party insults Baba Saheb Bhimrao. It opposes Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, opposes Kashi Vishwanath in Kashi." CM Yogi added.

CM Yogi further alleged that the Samajwadi Party is entangled in 'seizing' properties.

"The 'samajwadis' of today are only entangled in property, their flags were hoisted on empty plots. They don't have any sympathy for the poors. Their flag was to save criminals and mafias," Yogi said.

Continuing his verbal tirade, Yogi said, "Samajwadi Party only sheds tears when a 'Marsiya' is read after a mafia dies. Moin Khan, who played with the honour of a Dalit daughter, is their hero... That is why we say that whenever the Samajwadi Party comes to power, 'dekh sapai, bitiya ghabra'."

On Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Yogi government on Wednesday for holding a cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and said, "Kumbh or Prayagraj is not the place where politics or political decisions should be taken."

For the by-polls, the SP has fielded Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad. Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Chandrabhan Paswan from the seat.

The Milkipur bypoll is scheduled for February 5, and votes will be counted on February 8. The Congress, Samajwadi Party's INDIA bloc ally, has decided not to field any candidate from Milkipur and has instead announced support for the SP candidate. (ANI)