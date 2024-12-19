UP CM Yogi Adityanath: Congress Fails Backward Communities, BJP Realizes Ambedkar's Vision

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attacked the Congress claiminng that it had done nothing for Babasaheb Ambedkar while the BJP had been actively working towards BR Ambedkar's vision of equality.

Taking to social media X, the CM reshared the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet and wrote, "While Congress has consistently failed to empower backward communities, BJP has been actively working towards Dr. B.R. Ambedkar's vision of equality. Through steps like expanding reservations and creating opportunities in education and government jobs, BJP is turning Baba Saheb's vision into real policies, shaping lives. Congress, on the other hand, continues to talk but does nothing."

Earlier, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed adjournments on Wednesday as the Congress and other opposition members protested against the remarks of Home Minister Amit Shah relating to BR Ambedkar during his attack on Congress in his speech in Rajya Sabha at the conclusion of debate on 150 years of Constitution.

The issue snowballed into major political controversy with the Congress seeking resignation of Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders attacking the opposition party.Amit Shah held a press conference and accused Congress of being "anti-BR Ambedkar and anti-Constitution".

Shah responded to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call for his resignation, saying it won't make a difference to the Congress party's fate. Shah claimed that the Congress party will remain in the opposition for the next 15 years, regardless of his resignation.

Shah said the Congress chief should not have supported the "nefarious efforts" of his party.He alleged that Kharge, who is from the Dalit community, had joined the effort under "pressure of Rahul Gandhi.""Kharge ji is asking for my resignation. If it would have made him happy, I would have resigned, but it will not end his problems because he will have to sit in the same place (in the opposition) for the next 15 years. My resignation will not change that," Shah said.

"I want to tell Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge you come from that section of society for which Dr BR Ambedkar dedicated his entire life. Therefore, I also want to say this to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge that you should not have supported this nefarious effort. However, I am disappointed that you are participating in this because of pressure from Rahul Gandhi. I want to reiterate that Congress is anti-Ambedkar, anti-Constitution, anti-reservation, anti-Savarkar and anti-OBC, and they don't have an answer for this," he added.

Asserting that the Bharatiya Janata Party has always tried to follow the principles of BR Ambedkar, Shah said he belongs to a party which can never insult the chief architect of the Constitution.

"My statement was presented in a distorted manner. Earlier they made PM Narendra Modi's edited statements public. When the elections were going on, my statement was edited using AI. And today they are presenting my statement in a distorted manner. I also want to request the media to put my full statement in front of the public. I belong to a party which can never insult Ambedkar ji even in a dream. First Jan Sangh and then Bharatiya Janata Party have always tried to follow the principles of Ambedkar ji. Whenever the Bharatiya Janata Party was in power, we have propagated the principles of Ambedkar ji. The Bharatiya Janata Party has worked to strengthen reservation. " he added.

if the BJP was contemplating legal action against opposition leaders over their remarks, the Union Home Minister said that the BJP will examine all legal options.

"Whatever legal action can be taken inside and outside Parliament, all possibilities will be considered," he said.PM Modi defended Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that the union minister exposed "Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar after which they are clearly stung and stunned" by the facts he presented.

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi said that Congress sat in power for years but did nothing to empower the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

"In Parliament, Amit Shah Ji exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Dr Ambedkar and ignoring the SC/ST Communities. They are clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented, which is why they are now indulging in theatrics! Sadly, for them, people know the truth! Congress can try as they want but they can't deny that the worst massacres against SC/ST Communities have happened under their regimes. For years, they sat in power but did nothing substantive to empower the SC and ST communities," PM Modi said. (ANI)