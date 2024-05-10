Political Controversy India
J·May 10, 2024, 10:24 am
Telangana: BJP's Navneet Rana booked over 'voting for Congress means voting for Pakistan' remark
J·May 08, 2024, 11:15 am
West Bengal: Ahead of PM Modi's public meeting in Jagaddal, BJP alleges ground dug up by TMC
J·Apr 22, 2024, 01:32 pm
Congress ki nazar aapki sampatti, mangal sutra par hai: PM Modi lambasts party's "Maoist thinking"
J·Mar 28, 2024, 06:13 am
TMC's Mahua Moitra to skip ED summons today, will campaign in her constituency
J·Mar 04, 2024, 02:23 pm
BJP candidate Upendra Singh Rawat opts out of Lok Sabha polls after 'obscene' video goes viral
