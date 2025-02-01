Kejriwal Blames Haryana for Yamuna Crisis to Hide Failures: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami hit out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, alleging that the former Delhi Chief Minister blames Haryana for the Yamuna's condition to deflect attention from his failures.

While addressing a public meeting in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kulwant Rana from the Rithala constituency, CM Dhami urged voters to support the BJP with a huge number of votes.

CM Dhami said, "Kejriwal blames Haryana for the plight of Yamuna to hide his failure. Kejriwal should answer where the 8500 crores received for cleaning Yamuna go."

"In Delhi, AAP and Congress are working to advance the agenda of appeasement and anti-national. Today Aam Aadmi Party has gone ahead of Congress in corruption. Tanker mafias have flourished in Delhi during the tenure of AAP, which came to power by promising free water. Today 40 percent of Delhi's population is dependent on tankers," he further said.

Furthermore, CM Dhami said that Swati Maliwal, a woman MP of AAP, who promised safety to women, was beaten up in Sheeshmahal itself.

He said that Kejriwal and his colleagues wrote the script of the liquor scam while sitting in Sheeshmahal during the Covid period. "Kejriwal's agenda is an insult to Sanatan Dharma. People should understand that AAP and Congress, who pretend to be different, are the same. Both these parties are partners of each other in corruption, appeasement and anti-Hinduism," he said.

CM Dhami said, "These people who organise candle marches and protests on small incidents remain silent on the Hindu massacre in Bangladesh and support the tukde-tukde gang at Shaheen Bagh."

He said that this time the wind of change is blowing in Delhi. This time the lotus will bloom in Delhi with a huge majority.

This comes after AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday in a letter to the Election Commission raised serious allegations against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

He sent a written response to the Election Commission, demanding that a criminal case be filed against Nayab Singh Saini regarding the 'poisonous' Yamuna issue.

Kejriwal claimed that the levels of ammonia contamination in the raw water being supplied to Delhi from Haryana were 'unprecedented and dangerously' high.

In the letter, he claimed that the ammonia levels started increasing very sharply from 15 Jan onwards (around 3.2 ppm on 15 Jan) and reached 7 ppm a few days later.

The AAP convenor stated that CM Atishi contacted the Haryana CM to resolve the crises; however, despite several attempts, the issues remained unresolved.

"The Chief Minister of Delhi called up the Chief Minister of Haryana in the last week of December and requested him to either take steps to reduce ammonia or provide additional water to dilute it. Though CM Haryana assured me that he would take the necessary steps, however, he did not. Subsequently, CM Delhi again called him several times. After a few calls, CM Haryana stopped taking CM Delhi's calls," as stated in the letter.

He alleged that a 'deliberate conspiracy' was made by the Haryana CM to influence the Delhi assembly election.

"There was a deliberate conspiracy on the part of Haryana CM, who happens to be from BJP, to influence Delhi elections by sending highly polluted waters to Delhi. He knew very well that this would create artificial water scarcity in Delhi, whose blame would lie on the AAP government in Delhi. This would have rendered almost half of Delhi without water and would have created huge public misery for almost 10 million people of Delhi who would have gone without water," he said in the letter.

He alleged bias, stating that instead of acting against Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, ECI is targeting him.

"I am also shocked that the CEC did not pass any orders directing Haryana CM to stop polluting Delhi's waters right before elections. Rather, CEC chose to hound me," he added in a letter.

Earlier Arvind Kejriwal levelled serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party, stating that the BJP-ruled Haryana government has "poisoned" the Yamuna water supplied to Delhi so that "people die" and the blame comes on the AAP.

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and results will be declared on February 8. (ANI)