People are giving more attention to Kunal Kamra than he deserves: Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant

Mumbai: Amid a row over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, who has been in the eye of the storm over his jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said on Tuesday that the latter is getting more attention than he deserves.

Speaking to ANI, Samant challenged Kamra to come to Maharashtra and speak his mind rather than making comments from the comfort of Pondicherry.

"People are giving more attention to Kunal Kamra than he deserves...He should come to Maharashtra and not speak just by sitting in Pondicherry... He has spoken ill for several people, and those who are supporting him are more deformed than he is," Samant said.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske alleged on Tuesday that stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been given money to make such statements to divert people's attention from the Disha Salian death case.

"Kunal Kamra has been given money to make such statements to divert people's attention away from Disha Salian's case. Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut are left with no workers, which is why they are putting forward people like Kunal Kamra," he told ANI.

Shiv Sena MP warned that Kunal Kamra would face a "reaction" for his remarks and threatened that Kamra couldn't walk "freely" in Maharashtra.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kamra's refusal to apologise for his remarks made during a recent show has sparked strong reactions from Maharashtra government figures, including Maharashtra's Minister of State for Home Yogesh Kadam and Minister Gulab Patil.

MoS Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam said that Kamra would be punished for his behaviour, which he described as "unacceptable."

Earlier, Mumbai Police sent a summons to the stand-up artist asking him to appear before the investigating officer on Tuesday.

As per Mumbai police, Kamra is not in Mumbai right now.

MIDC police had registered an FIR against Kamra for his remarks during a stand-up comedy show, which was transferred to Khar police for further investigation.

The Shiv Sena workers vandalised The Habitat in Mumbai after Kamra's remarks about Eknath Shinde on Sunday. (ANI)