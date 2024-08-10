Mumbai Police
J·Aug 10, 2024, 06:26 am
Worli BMW hit-and-run case: No traces of alcohol found in the main accused Mihir Shah's blood samples
J·Jul 24, 2024, 01:24 pm
Salman Khan residence firing case: Intention was to kill me and my family members, says actor
J·Jul 16, 2024, 11:54 am
Worli hit and run case: Accused Mihir Shah sent to Judicial custody till July 30
J·Jul 11, 2024, 10:51 am
Mumbai Police summons BJP's Nitesh Rane in Disha Salian death case
J·Jul 09, 2024, 11:27 am
Mumbai Police arrest main accused Mihir Shah in Worli hit and run case
J·Jul 05, 2024, 07:07 am
Mumbai: 11 taken to hospitals as sea of fans joins Team India’s victory parade
J·Jul 02, 2024, 12:32 pm
Accused planned to attack Salman at film shoot, say Panvel police; file chargesheet
J·Jun 03, 2024, 07:19 am
"Absolutely alarming": Kangana comes out in support of Raveena Tandon day after scuffle reported outside latter's house
J·Apr 23, 2024, 11:14 am
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Police recovers two pistols, bullets from Tapi river
J·Apr 22, 2024, 01:53 pm
Actor Ranveer Singh files complaint with Mumbai Police over viral deepfake video
J·Apr 14, 2024, 09:20 am
No one injured in firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence: Police
J·Apr 14, 2024, 07:09 am
Firing outside Salman Khan's residence in Bandra, probe underway
J·Apr 12, 2024, 06:08 am
Mumbai police arrest close aide of Cox & Kings owner in Rs 400-crore bank fraud case
J·Feb 07, 2024, 09:09 am
Trio who reached Mumbai from Kuwait on a boat held for illegal entry into India
J·Feb 05, 2024, 08:40 am
Mumbai based Influencer files complaint against Poonam Pandey for faking death on social media
J·Feb 05, 2024, 07:34 am
Gujarat ATS brings Islamic preacher Azhari to its office in Ahmedabad from Mumbai
