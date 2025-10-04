Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani’s driver charged for financial fraud of Rs 12 lakh

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) The Mumbai Police booked the driver of actor Farhan Akhtar's mother Honey Irani. An employee of a petrol pump located near Bandra Lake has also been charged in the case of fraud.

A case was registered by the Bandra police against driver Naresh Ramvinod Singh and petrol pump employee Arun Amar Singh under sections 316 (2) 318 (4) and 3 (5) of the BNS According to the Bandra police, the accused driver, Naresh Singh, 35, allegedly used a card issued in the name of Farhan Akhtar to top up the fuel tanks of his mother Honey Irani's vehicles.

On October 1, Honey Irani's manager Diya Bhatia, 36, filed a complaint with the Bandra police. It is alleged that the driver and the pump employee together cheated around Rs 12 lakh. Investigations revealed that the car in which he used to fill petrol had a capacity of 35 litres but his account showed 62 litres of diesel. Not only this, the accused had also bought oil for the vehicle which was sold seven years ago. During interrogation, he confessed to having committed the crime. The accused driver said that in the year 2022, he had taken these cards from Farhan Akhtar's former driver and since then he used to swipe the cards at S.V. Road petrol pump near Bandra Lake.

He used to get cash without refuelling from the card, which ranged between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500. The police have registered a case under Sections 316 (2) (criminal breach of trust), 318 (4) and 3 (5) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is set to return to acting with his upcoming film ‘120 Bahadur’ in which he essays the role of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, the war hero who fought in the Indo-Sino war. The film is set to release on November 21, 2025.

