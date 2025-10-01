Mumbai police detains 4 people for shooting without permission

Mumbai: Mumbai police has booked 4 people in the city for creating content without procuring permissions from the administration.

The incident happened in the Malad West area of Mumbai as some people were seen flouting the law in the guise of content creation.

Following the complaint, the Bangur Nagar police in Mumbai registered a case against Anjali Anuj Chhabra, Ritesh Kaul, Rishi Saxena Ramesh and Mudassir Sarwar Shaikh under sections 205, 223 and 3 (5) of the BNS.

As per the police, Devendra Thorat, a police officer posted at Bangur Nagar police station, along with his colleague Prashant Borkut, was returning home after night duty when they saw a suspicious white Bolero parked in front of the Whispering Heights building, with the Maharashtra Police logo and insignia on the vehicle and what appeared to be the official police vehicle.

One woman, who identified herself as Anjali Chhabra and claimed to be a content creator working for Ritesh Kaul, who claimed he works for Rose Audio Visuals, admitted that they had no official permission for the shoot and said they were filming an awareness video.

Rose Audio Visuals was founded by Goldie Behl, the husband of actress Sonali Bendre. The cops are investigating if Ritesh Kaul is actually associated with Rose Audio Visuals or if he is using the name for influence and to escape the police scrutiny.

Further interrogation revealed that the person in the police uniform was Hrishikesh Saxena, the Innova driver was Ramesh, the cameraman was identified as Rehan and the Bolero driver was Mudassir Sarwar Shaikh, the team was immediately taken to the police station for questioning.

The police clarified that shooting in a public place without permission and misusing police uniform or vehicles is a punishable offence. The officials also confirmed that an investigation is underway to ascertain if the video was made for any specific purpose or agenda.

--IANS