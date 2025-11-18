Mumbai Police detain three linked to Delhi blast accused

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have detained three individuals linked to the accused in the Delhi car blast attack case, officials said on Tuesday. They are now being sent to Delhi for further interrogration.

These three individuals were detained from different locations in a secret operation carried out by a special team of the Mumbai Police and are currently being questioned.

According to the officials, the detained people were in contact with the accused through a social media application.

The police have also mentioned that these people are from well-to-do families, just like Dr Umar Muhammad and Dr Muzammil, two key accused in the terror module linked to the Delhi blast.

Similar investigations are being conducted in various districts across the state, officials.

Earlier on Monday, sources said that investigators have found encrypted conversations and the movement of weapons has revealed a tightly organised inner circle within the terror module linked to Dr Umar Muhammad, the driver of the i20 car that exploded near Delhi's Red Fort, killing at least 13 and injuring over a dozen people.

According to official sources, Umar created an encrypted Signal group nearly three months ago, using a name marked with special characters to avoid surveillance.

He reportedly added Muzammil, Adil Rather, Muzaffar Rather and Maulvi Irfan Ahmad Waghe to this channel, which functioned as the primary hub for internal coordination.

A major turning point in the probe came after an assault rifle and a pistol were recovered from the car of Dr Shaheen Shahid. Investigators believe Umar had procured these weapons and handed them to Irfan sometime in 2024.

Shaheen had previously seen the same weapons during a visit to Irfan's room along with Muzammil, and is suspected to have contributed the largest share of funds used to sustain the module's operations.

Sources said the evidence so far points to a clear hierarchy and division of roles. Financial support was primarily managed by the three doctors, with Dr Muzammil playing a central role.

Recruitment of Kashmiri youths was handled by Irfan, who is believed to have brought in two arrested recruits -- Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil and Yasir ul Ashraf.

Investigators have also documented several instances of weapon movement. In October 2023, Adil and Umar visited Irfan at a Kashmir mosque, carrying a rifle hidden in a bag, and later left after cleaning its barrel.

A month later, Adil again arrived at Irfan's residence with a rifle. Muzammil and Shaheen also reached the location that same day. The weapon was reportedly kept with Irfan, and Adil returned the next morning to collect it, sources said.

The findings indicate a coordinated network operating through encrypted platforms, involving systematic fundraising, targeted recruitment and careful handling of weapons, they added.

The network is linked to the Faridabad terror module, which was exposed on November 9 after police seized 2,900 kg of explosives and ammunition from rented rooms linked to Muzammil, a doctor associated with the Al Falah University.

Umar, another doctor associated with Al Falah University, was driving the car that exploded near the Red Fort on November 10, triggering a massive investigation into the module's operations. Police have since intensified the hunt for all individuals connected to the network.

Further investigations are underway.

--IANS

sd/dpb