Al-Falah University

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 13, 2025, 02:43 PM

AIU suspends Al-Falah University's membership following terror probe links

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 13, 2025, 10:33 AM

Delhi blasts: NAAC issues show cause notice to Al Falah University over false accreditation claims

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 13, 2025, 06:43 AM

CCTV footage shows Umar driving car with explosives in Connaught Place before Red Fort blast

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 13, 2025, 04:57 AM

Delhi blast: Diary, notebook found in Al Falah University rooms of Muzammil, Umar reveal terror plot details

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 13, 2025, 07:38 AM

Delhi blast: DNA confirms Dr Umar drove explosive-laden car

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 12, 2025, 08:00 AM

'No connection with them': Al-Falah University on doctor-terror module, Delhi blast

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 12, 2025, 07:05 AM

Faridabad terror module case: Probe into Dr Shaheen intensifies across Maha, UP

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 11, 2025, 12:19 PM

Red Fort blast: Do not spread rumours, says Haryana DGP on recovery of firecrackers in Faridabad

The Hawk
The Hawk·Nov 11, 2025, 11:29 AM

‘Can’t believe my daughter’s involvement’: Father of Dr Shaheen arrested in Faridabad case