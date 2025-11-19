Some universities seem to contribute to white collar militancy in India, says Ladakh L-G Kavinder Gupta

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta on Wednesday warned that “white-collar militancy” continues to pose a threat to India’s internal security, even as the country has made major strides in controlling extremism.

His remarks came after a blast occurred near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, triggering a multi-agency crackdown, including the Enforcement Directorate.

Speaking on the broader security situation, L-G Gupta said the Central government has significantly reduced militancy and radicalisation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership have worked hard to control militancy and radicalisation. Yet, even today, there are individuals involved in ‘white collar militancy’ who try to disrupt the atmosphere in India. Some universities seem to contribute to this as well, with certain teachers and staff forming strong nexuses,” he said.

The L-G cautioned that hostile forces outside India were also attempting to destabilise the nation. “India's development and a positive environment are things that our neighbouring countries do not want to see. It is possible that they may continue trying to create disturbances. However, our agencies are strong, our people are resilient, and our police are capable,” he added.

His remarks coincided with a massive operation launched by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Red Fort blast.

The ED arrested Jawad Ahmed Siddiqui, the founder of Al Falah University and Chairman of the Group, on Tuesday. He was sent to 13-day ED custody in connection with a terror-financing–linked money laundering case.

Siddiqui was arrested as part of the agency's ongoing investigation into alleged large-scale financial irregularities at the university.

Earlier, the ED carried out coordinated searches at more than 25 locations linked to the Al Falah group on Tuesday. The raids began around 5 a.m. and included the university’s headquarters in Okhla, its Jamia Nagar office, and premises linked to its trustees. Security was tightened across the area as teams continued their searches.

The university came under the scanner after three doctors associated with the institution were identified as suspects in the blast. A forensic audit of the university’s accounts has been ordered, and the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing has also joined the probe.

While the NIA is leading the investigation into the blast itself, the ED and Economic Offences Wing are looking into suspected financial irregularities, shell entities, and potential money laundering linked to the Al Falah Trust and associated organisations.

--IANS

rs/dpb