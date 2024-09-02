Enforcement Directorate

Delhi
John DoeJ
·Sep 02, 2024, 06:24 am

ED raids AAP MLA Amanatullah's residence, MP Sanjay Singh accuses agency of malice

John DoeJ
·Jul 25, 2024, 06:54 am

Delhi Excise policy CBI case: Court extends judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till August 8

John DoeJ
·Jul 15, 2024, 01:25 pm

Delhi HC to hear ED plea on August 7 challenging Kejriwal regular bail order by trial court

Delhi
John DoeJ
·Jul 12, 2024, 06:02 am

Delhi Excise Policy case: Supreme Court grants interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

John DoeJ
·Jul 05, 2024, 11:45 am

Excise policy case: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS Leader K Kavitha till July 18

Delhi
John DoeJ
·Jun 26, 2024, 02:57 pm

Delhi excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal sent to 3-day CBI custody

John DoeJ
·Jun 26, 2024, 12:44 pm

Judge was in hurry, didn't give prosecutor opportunity to oppose Kejriwal's bail: ED to SC

Delhi
John DoeJ
·Jun 26, 2024, 07:46 am

Delhi excise policy case: Kejriwal withdraws petition from SC, to file fresh plea

John DoeJ
·Jun 25, 2024, 09:49 am

Trial Court didn't consider material properly, says Delhi HC while staying Arvind Kejriwal's bail order

John DoeJ
·Jun 24, 2024, 12:18 pm

ED files written submissions before Delhi HC opposing any relief to Kejriwal in Excise case

Delhi
John DoeJ
·Jun 05, 2024, 11:25 am

Excise Case: Delhi court dismisses Kejriwal's interim bail plea, extends judicial custody till June 19

West Bengal
John DoeJ
·May 28, 2024, 10:57 am

Sandeshkhali: CBI slaps attempt to murder charges against Shahjahan Sheikh

John DoeJ
·May 28, 2024, 07:30 am

SC refuses urgent hearing of Arvind Kejriwal's plea seeking extension of interim bail

Delhi
John DoeJ
·May 20, 2024, 02:58 pm

ED alleges over Rs 7 cr foreign funding to AAP; writes to MHA seeking FCRA probe

Jharkhand
John DoeJ
·May 16, 2024, 12:57 pm

Jharkhand Minister Alamgir Alam sent to six-days ED remand

John DoeJ
·May 10, 2024, 10:12 am

"Happy to see Kejriwal got interim bail": CM Mamata Banerjee

