Bengal: ED files first supplementary charge sheet in fake passport case

Kolkata, Dec 16 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) Kolkata Zonal Office has filed its first supplementary charge sheet in the fake passport case against five individuals, including Indubhushan Haldar.

The charge sheet was submitted before the Special PMLA Court at Bichar Bhavan, Kolkata, on December 11. The court has issued notices to the accused, the agency said in a statement.

The investigation began after an FIR was registered by the West Bengal Police against Ajad Mallik. ED’s probe revealed that Azad Hussain, a Pakistani national, was living in India under the assumed identity of Ajad Mallik, son of Mona Mallik.

Hussain, in connivance with Haldar, allegedly facilitated the fraudulent procurement of Indian identity documents for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh in exchange for money. Both Mallik and Haldar, also known as Dulal, were arrested and remain in judicial custody.

Searches at Mallik’s premises led to the seizure of incriminating documents. Investigators found that Mallik had obtained multiple Indian identity documents, including Aadhaar, PAN, and a passport, using forged details with the help of accomplices. ED also uncovered a hawala network operated by Mallik to enable illegal cross-border remittances between India and Bangladesh, using cash and UPI payments, later transferring funds via platforms like bKash.

Further findings revealed that Hussain renewed his fraudulently obtained Indian passport under the assumed identity through Haldar. Hussain referred Bangladeshi clients seeking Indian passports to Haldar, charging around Rs 50,000 for complete identity documentation. The duo allegedly processed 300-400 passport applications.

In a separate development, ED announced that the PMLA Court has ordered restitution of attached properties worth Rs 175 crore in the bank fraud case involving Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Limited (SGJHIL).

The City Sessions Court, Calcutta, allowed restitution of assets attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, in connection with SGJHIL and its promoters, Nilesh Parekh, Umesh Parekh, Kamlesh Parekh, and others. The promoters allegedly defrauded a consortium of 25 banks of Rs 2,672 crore through fraudulent transactions and diversion of loan funds.

ED’s probe revealed that SGJHIL promoters floated multiple companies in India and wholly owned subsidiaries abroad, including in Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong, to execute a round-tripping scheme involving gold, bullion, and jewellery.

Jewellery manufactured in Manikanchan, Kolkata, was shown as exported to overseas entities under their control, routed through associated firms, and sold in foreign markets.

However, sale proceeds were never repatriated to India. Instead, the company availed export bill discounting facilities from Indian banks, leaving banks unable to recover dues. This modus operandi allowed promoters to misuse credit facilities, retain export proceeds abroad, and conceal transactions.

Under PMLA provisions, ED attached properties worth Rs 193.11 crore across West Bengal, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana through two provisional orders.

The restitution move aims to return fraud proceeds to rightful claimants, recover public money, and reinforce ED’s commitment to dismantling complex financial fraud networks and restoring banking system integrity.

