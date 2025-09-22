NHRC orders Mumbai Police to take action against Ranbir Kapoor over promotion of e-cigarettes (Ld)

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Mumbai Police Commissioner to initiate appropriate legal action, including the lodging of an FIR, against actor Ranbir Kapoor, producers of the web series 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', and the OTT platform Netflix over promotion of banned e-cigarettes.

A Bench presided by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of a complaint filed by Vinay Joshi of the Legal Rights Observatory, who alleged that 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' (Season 1, Episode 7) showed the actor using a prohibited e-cigarette on screen without any warning or disclaimer.

The complainant claimed that such content negatively influences young viewers, promotes illegal activities, disrespects law enforcement, and harms public health and morality.

In its notice issued under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the apex human rights body observed that the allegations, if true, amount to a prima facie violation of Sections 4 and 7 of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019.

Under the 2019 Act, Section 4 prohibits storage, use, and promotion of e-cigarettes in any form, while Section 7 prescribes penalties for individuals and companies involved in advertising or promoting such banned products.

Issuing notices, the NHRC directed the Union Ministry of Information & Broadcasting to take appropriate action and ensure that such content is immediately prohibited; and asked the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai to investigate the matter and take strict legal action, including registration of FIRs, against the actor, the producers, the production company, and Netflix for their role in promoting the banned product.

“The Registry is directed to issues a notice to the….Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, regarding the initiation of investigation into the identity and operations of manufacturers and importers of electronic cigarettes, and for taking appropriate legal action including lodging of FIR as per procedures against the actor Ranbir Kapoor and other individuals/ companies including the producers/production company, OTT platform Netflix, involved in the advertisement, depiction, or promotion of the same in contravention of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act, 2019 and other applicable Criminal Laws,” ordered a Bench presided by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo.

The apex human rights body has called for an Action Taken Report (ATR) from all authorities within two weeks.

