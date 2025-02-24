Arvind Kejriwal Slams BJP for Removing Ambedkar's Photo from Delhi CM Office

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday claimed the new BJP-led government had hurt millions of followers of BR Ambedkar when it removed a photograph of the country's first Law Minister from the office of the Delhi Chief Minister.

In his X post, the former Delhi chief minister wrote, "The new BJP government of Delhi removed Babasaheb's photo and put up the photo of Prime Minister Modi. This is not right. This has hurt millions of followers of Babasaheb".

The AAP supremo further requested the BJP not to remove Ambedkar's photo, saying,"I have a request to BJP. You can put the photo of the Prime Minister but do not remove the photo of Babasaheb. Let his photo remain there."

Earlier, today former Delhi Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, accused the BJP of having an anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh mentality.

Atishi in a post on X said, ""BJP has shown its true anti-Dalit and anti-Sikh face. Photos of Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar and Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh have been removed from the Chief Minister's Office of Delhi Legislative Assembly."

She attached a photo with her X post which showed herself as CM and another with Rekha Gupta in the CM office. The first photo had images of Ambedkar on the wall behind her while the one with newly elected CM Gupta had photos of President Droupadi Murmu, Mahatma Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The first session of the eighth Delhi Assembly began today with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and the newly elected MLAs taking oath of office.

Atishi met with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in her chamber after which she held a press conference, claiming that the BJP had removed the photos of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh from all government offices.

She said, "The Anti-Dalit mentality of the Bharatiya Janata Party is well known. Today, a proof of its anti-Dalit mentality has been presented. Arvind Kejriwal had put up photos of Babasaheb Ambedkar and Shaheed Bhagat Singh in every office of the Delhi government. Since BJP has come to power, BJP has removed both these photos from the Chief Minister's office. This shows that the BJP is an anti-Dalit, anti-Sikh party."

Atishi also raised concerns about the delay in implementing the Mahila Samman Yojana, a scheme promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "We had asked for time from the Chief Minister for the last two days, we did not get time for two days, and today we went to meet Chief Minister Rekha Gupta ji during the session."

She further alleged that the BJP had not fulfilled its promises. "The promise made in the first cabinet meeting by Modi, regarding the Mahila Samman Yojana, has been broken. The guarantee given by the Prime Minister is false."

Atishi claimed that the scheme, which was supposed to provide financial assistance to women in Delhi, has not been implemented. She urged the Delhi government to act on its commitments. (ANI)